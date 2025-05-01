WATCH! DATES OVER! Dude Tells Girl His BMW X6 Is 'FAT AS HELL' And She AIN'T Havin' It!

Oh, the drama of modern dating! Here we have a woman who's apparently more into horsepower than heart-to-heart connections, turning down a date because he showed up in a BMW X6 instead of a Scat Pack. I mean, imagine the scene: she's all dressed up, expecting to be whisked away in a muscle car symphony, and he pulls up in what she considers the automotive equivalent of a comfy slipper - a BMW X6. "Sorry, dude, your ride doesn't rev my engine," she might have said, as if love was all about the roar of a V8. Meanwhile, the poor guy probably thought he was impressing with luxury and comfort. But nope, in today's dating world, it seems you need to match your car to your date's expectations or risk getting left in the parking lot. Talk about first world problems!



Is she right? SCATPACK or NO SUGAR?









