WATCH! DEBUT: 2025 Nissan Murano. Did They Get The Job DONE?

The all-new 2025 Nissan Murano boldly elevates the crossover with more premium design, numerous Murano-first technologies and an even more accommodating cabin. Imagined to deliver a more sanctuary-like experience for everyday commutes, road trips and beyond, Murano leverages technologies to simplify the drive, while rewarding owners with a delightfully elegant design.



The new crossover adds numerous new available features, including several Murano firsts:



* Ventilated, massaging front seats

* Dual 12.3-inch displays

* Google built-in1, including Google Maps

* Wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™

* 21-inch wheels (Platinum grade)

* 64-color interior ambient lighting

* Color head-up display

* Invisible Hood View2

* 3D Intelligent Around View® Monitor3

* ProPILOT Assist4 and ProPILOT Assist 1.15

* 9-speed automatic transmission

The 2025 Nissan Murano will reach dealerships in early 2025, with pricing to be announced closer to going on sale.

















Elegant and premium appearance



Building on a foundation of progressive elegance, the all-new Murano has a seamless, solid and clean design. Striking proportions include a more than 2.6-inch increase in overall body width and gracefully flared rear fenders that impart a sense of power.

The remarkably clean front end of Murano includes ultra-thin “Crystal Cube” LED headlights at either side of a gloss-black trim strip, separated from the vehicle’s grille. Nissan’s well-known V-motion graphic is produced by LED daytime running lights “hidden” inside the grille, executing a clean and modern appearance.

Murano’s liftgate is similarly notable for a clean and crisp design: the rear wiper is housed above the rear window, the exhaust tips are hidden and the license plate holder is moved to the lower bumper. Across the sleek liftgate, a dramatic LED tail light element spans the entire width of Murano’s rear, producing a distinctive lighting signature at night.



Elevated hospitality within



Nissan designers crafted an interior that is modern, minimalist and elegant. Its major elements are thoughtfully arranged on a horizontal design theme. For instance, the standard dual 12.3-inch displays are wrapped into their surroundings with stitched materials; when seated, occupants’ bodies touch only soft materials.

Similar to the all-electric Nissan Ariya, Murano makes use of a capacitive-touch panel for the climate controls. Additionally, push-button shifters free up center console space for storage, cup holders and the standard wireless phone charging pad.

A unique dashboard finisher called Murano Glass incorporates color-shift graphics and textures that play with light. Inspired by and named for the famed Venetian glassworks that gave the crossover its name, this multi-leveled feature exemplifies the vehicle’s attention to craftsmanship and high-quality details.

The three interior color themes were inspired by the inimitable light quality of golden hour – just before sunset – experienced along the Californian coast. Semi-aniline quilted leather-appointed seats on the Platinum grade are finely detailed.

An abundance of available premium features help render the cabin even more hospitable, including a panoramic moonroof; heated, cooled and massaging front seats; a heated steering wheel; and 64-color ambient lighting throughout the cabin.



new-design steering wheel with a flatter bottom helps drivers enter the vehicle more comfortably, and the driver’s seat has a larger range of lift and slide adjustments to accommodate a wider range of driver physiques.



Rear occupants are treated to available rear door sunshades and heated rear seats. There is also more knee room in the second row due to a thinner front seat design and 0.8-inch increased couple distance. For the first time in Murano, the rear seats adopt the Nissan Zero Gravity design, helping provide a more supportive posture for occupants. The rear doors now open wider than the previous generation Murano to ease ingress or load a child safety seat.



Behind the 60/40 split flat-folding second row, the cargo area offers 32.9 cubic feet of storage with the seats raised and 63.5 with them lowered. A power liftgate is standard, with Platinum adding a motion-activated power liftgate.



Technology for confidence and control



2025 Murano employs advanced technology to provide more driver confidence. Nissan Safety Shield® 3606 is standard, and Murano complements this suite of safety technologies with several advanced driver-assistance features.



A Murano first, available 3D Intelligent Around View® Monitor expands on the previous model’s bird’s-eye view by allowing the user to select from one of eight virtual vantage points “around” the vehicle. Additionally, Murano adopts Invisible Hood View, allowing for a virtual view “through” the engine bay to help spot car wash tracks, drive-through curbs or other obstacles.



Murano SV features ProPILOT Assist, with combines Intelligent Cruise Control with Steering Assist for more convenient highway driving. On SV and Platinum grades, ProPILOT Assist 1.1 enhances the system’s capability by using navigation data to proactively adjust speed ahead of curves, based on data about the vehicle’s planned route.



A priority on safety



Murano’s commitment to safety extends beneath the surface with a myriad of enhancements, including ones intended to improve crash performance for rear-seat occupants. For instance, relocating the side-view mirrors from the A-pillar to the outer doors improves forward visibility for the driver. The all-new Murano also adds a passenger knee air bag.



In the second row, Murano adds under-seat reinforcement, as well as seat belt load limiters and pretensioners for rear-seat passengers.



Intuitive connectivity



Dual 12.3-inch displays are standard in Murano. The center is a touchscreen offering entertainment, information and more; on Murano SV, it includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™. The left-hand display serves as the vehicle’s instrument cluster and has multiple configurable display modes.



The all-new 2025 Murano is the latest Nissan model to adopt the seamless connectivity of Google built-in. Included on SL and Platinum grades, it brings familiar apps – including Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Play Store – right to the vehicle’s dashboard.

Charging options comprise two front and two rear USB Type-C ports, and a standard wireless phone charger in the front center console.



Active Sound Cancellation is standard on all Murano grades. On SL and Platinum, a Bose® 10-speaker audio system delivers rich, lifelike sound throughout the cabin.



Smooth powertrain with confident control



To deliver responsive performance, Murano has a standard 2.0-liter VC-Turbo (Variable-Compression Turbo) powertrain rated for 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 20 lb-ft compared to the outgoing Murano. The engine is paired with 9-speed automatic transmission that features paddle shifters for more engaging driving dynamics. Idle stop start is standard.



Murano SV is offered with front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, while SL and Platinum grades feature standard AWD. To help improve ride and handling, the new Murano adopts frequency sensitive dampers in its suspension and switches to electric power steering.



Murano is rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds.7







