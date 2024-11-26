WATCH! DEBUT! New Audi Q5 And SQ5 Sportback. Are You IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED?

The 2025 Audi Q5 Sportback emerges as a sleek adaptation of the traditional Q5 SUV, offering a more dynamic and stylish appearance with its coupe-like rear profile. This model retains the Q5's renowned versatility but trades some cargo space for a sportier look. The design exudes sportiness with its characteristic sloping rear and elegant lines, making it stand out in the Audi SUV lineup.



Under the hood, the Q5 Sportback comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 261 horsepower, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, ensuring both performance and handling are top-notch. For those seeking more power, the SQ5 Sportback variant boasts a turbocharged V6 engine with 349 horsepower, significantly enhancing acceleration and driving dynamics.



Technologically, the interior doesn't disappoint, featuring Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a 10.1-inch touch screen display, and premium materials throughout. However, while the design and tech features are commendable, some users note that the sloping roofline slightly reduces rear headroom and cargo space compared to the standard Q5. Priced higher than its sibling, the Sportback variant commands a premium for its unique styling, but it offers a compelling mix of luxury, technology, and performance for those who value aesthetics alongside functionality in their vehicles

The 2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models represent a blend of luxury, performance, and technology, offering enthusiasts an enticing package in the compact luxury SUV segment. The Q5 Sportback, with its sleek, coupe-like silhouette, integrates traditional SUV versatility with a dynamic design aesthetic, featuring a characteristic sloping rear that enhances its sporty appeal. Its powertrains include both a 2.0 TSI and a 2.0 TDI in Europe, complemented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency and performance. This setup ensures a refined driving experience with the added benefit of better fuel economy.



On the other hand, the SQ5 Sportback elevates the performance aspect with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, delivering an impressive 367 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This powertrain not only offers exhilarating acceleration but also maintains Audi's reputation for smooth, responsive handling. The SQ5's distinctive exterior is marked by dynamic design elements like a unique mesh grille, blackout details, and larger wheels, setting it apart visually from its Q5 sibling.



Both models feature Audi's latest in digital cockpit technology, including a customizable virtual cockpit plus, and optional Bang & Olufsen sound systems for an immersive audio experience. The interiors are adorned with quality materials, with options for carbon inlays and leather sport seats, enhancing the luxury feel. Standard features now include keyless entry, keyless start, and advanced safety systems like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, ensuring both comfort and safety.



In Europe, the SQ5 Sportback starts at around €71,000 plus VAT, positioning it as a premium choice for those seeking both style and performance in a compact package.



