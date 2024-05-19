WATCH! DO YOU REMEMBER The Ford EXP? And HOW It Came Into Being And Its HISTORY?

The Ford EXP was a unique sports compact coupe that was part of Ford Motor Company's North American lineup from 1982 to 1988. The vehicle shared many components with the popular Ford Escort, including its dashboard, wheelbase, suspension, and powertrain. However, the EXP was designed to be a more stylish and aerodynamic alternative, with a longer, lower profile that set it apart from its five-seat counterpart.



Introduced in 1981 as a 1982 model, the Ford EXP was marketed as a two-seat coupe with a focus on sporty design and performance. It was based on the front-wheel drive Ford Escort, but featured a unique body style and aerodynamic enhancements that made it stand out from the crowd. The EXP was also slightly longer than the Escort, giving it a more aggressive and sporty appearance.



The first generation Ford EXP was powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, which produced around 70 horsepower. A higher-performance version, the EXP Turbo Coupe, was also available, featuring a turbocharged version of the same engine that produced up to 120 horsepower. Both versions of the EXP came standard with a four-speed manual transmission, with an optional three-speed automatic available for those who preferred a more relaxed driving experience.



The Ford EXP underwent a significant redesign for the 1985 model year, with a new front end that featured flush-mounted headlights and a more aerodynamic nose. The interior was also updated, with a more modern dashboard and improved ergonomics. Despite these changes, sales of the EXP began to decline in the mid-1980s, as buyers increasingly turned to more practical and fuel-efficient vehicles.



In 1988, Ford discontinued the EXP, replacing it with the Ford Probe, a new sports coupe that was jointly developed with Mazda. Although the Ford EXP was not a commercial success, it remains an interesting and unique part of Ford's automotive history, showcasing the company's efforts to create a sporty and stylish compact car during the early 1980s.



