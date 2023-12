Over the river and stuck in the woods, to grandmother's house we won't go.



The Tesla Cybertruck faced an unexpected challenge when it got stuck while hauling a Christmas tree in the woods. This incident sparked discussions about the vehicle's off-road capabilities and its potential limitations.



What do you make of this? A one off? Or is it going to be generally crappy off-road?











caption on the post says they slid off the trail!



i will say, the cybertruck looks good out there in the snow & hauling that christmas tree. ?????? pic.twitter.com/au1bp0t3RO — jordan (@AstroJordy) December 12, 2023