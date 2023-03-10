WATCH! DUDE LOOKS LIKE A LADY! Suspect Bails Out Of Truck Chase And While FLEEING LOSES THEIR WIG!!

I have no idea why this is so funny but watching the wig FLY off as they try to escape is priceless.



During the chase the suspect also drives the truck OFF an embankment directly onto the 91 freeway.



Strange days indeed.









Re-Rack that one. #pursuit you can’t make this up. #OnlyInLA. Suspect goes wrong way in freeway then footbails. Then loses wig. “Dude looks like a lady” wait for it pic.twitter.com/4Q6FTXrhj6 — LA County Scanner (@LACoScanner) October 3, 2023



Another re-rack with more appropriate tunes Tom Jones. Sound on. “She’s a Lady” EVIL @RoadSageLA @NewsJuan @Patharveynews #Pursuit pic.twitter.com/2iz5CT54Hg — LA County Scanner (@LACoScanner) October 3, 2023



