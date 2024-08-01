WATCH: DUI Suspect Turns F-150 Into A Uboat Trying To Evade Police

Suspects try all sorts of tactics to outrun police, but the strategy in this story is somewhat soggy in its execution. Two DUI suspects decide to attempt to evade authorities by driving a truck into Lake Michigan. Both ended up in police custody a little wetter for wear.



The incident began on Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City, Michigan. There, police attempted to pull over the white Ford F-150 pickup truck driver for erratic driving. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped away and police began a pursuit. According to Lt. Jon Morgan of the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, the driver blew through multiple stop signs but ultimately came to a stop.











