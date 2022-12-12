WATCH: Dallas Area Street Race Ends In Disaster When Mustang Plows Through A Hyundai

Late Wednesday night, three cars collided on the southbound side of the Sam Rayburn Tollway just north of Dallas, TX. A dash camera caught the entire incident on film. Despite fleeing from the scene, the driver at fault was later apprehended by police. They suspect that he may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. The DFW Scanner Twitter account first announced the incident simply saying that the Fire Department, EMS, and Police were working on a “major accident” and that there would be delays in the area. They also said that EMS was transporting one person to Medical City Lewisville.



I was on my way home and caught this. SRT south. Hope this video helps whoever was involved. pic.twitter.com/EtGiGOm8Rv — Junior W. (@juniorwash12) December 8, 2022



