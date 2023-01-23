WATCH: Dallas Cowboy Fan Uses His Pickup Truck To 'FIX' His TV.

Agent001 submitted on 1/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:04 PM

Views : 584 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

GUTS. GLORY. RAM. BYE-BYE FLAT-SCREEN!

And Spies, even though 009 is FROM Dallas, this was NOT his house OR TV!




@gavin.clark88 Cowboy fans reaction to their loss against the 49ers #Cowboys #49ers #nfcdivisionroud #soreloser ? original sound - gavin.clark88



WATCH: Dallas Cowboy Fan Uses His Pickup Truck To 'FIX' His TV.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)