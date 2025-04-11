A woman stands in her driveway, hood 2024 G-Wagon idling beside a Lamborghini Urus, both pristine—yet she’s fixated on a repair quote that stings. A tweet crystallizes the issue: “Just think a guy could do all that in the driveway for about 500 bucks. Dealerships fuck people over so bad.” Five hundred dollars is pocket change for oil changes on these machines, but the principle rankles. This is, undeniably, a high-class problem—most drivers never grapple with six-figure maintenance schedules. Still, waste is waste. She could oversee the work herself, vet an independent specialist, or swallow the dealer premium for factory warranty peace. Efficiency and fairness remain universal. Readers, even in the stratosphere of luxury ownership, smart choices compound. What advice do you have for this damsel navigating elite upkeep without overpaying?









Just think a guy could do all that in the driveway for about 500 bucks. Dealerships fuck people over so bad pic.twitter.com/ekIkSvdNu4 — NRM84 (@Mappy6984) November 3, 2025



