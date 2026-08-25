WATCH: Darth Vadar Comes To The Defense Of Flock Cameras at San Diego City Counsel Meeting

Public meetings aren’t usually a source of gripping entertainment, but San Diego councilors just got a visit from the Dark Side. A man dressed head to toe as Darth Vader stepped up to the microphone and delivered a savage takedown of controversial Flock Safety cameras, all while staying firmly in character.

The unidentified Sith Lord appeared during public comment at a San Diego City Council Public Safety Committee meeting. Rather than simply complain about automated license plate readers, he enthusiastically pretended to endorse them on behalf of the Empire.













