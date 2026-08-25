WATCH: Darth Vadar Comes To The Defense Of Flock Cameras at San Diego City Counsel Meeting

Agent009 submitted on 8/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:58 AM

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Public meetings aren’t usually a source of gripping entertainment, but San Diego councilors just got a visit from the Dark Side. A man dressed head to toe as Darth Vader stepped up to the microphone and delivered a savage takedown of controversial Flock Safety cameras, all while staying firmly in character.
 
The unidentified Sith Lord appeared during public comment at a San Diego City Council Public Safety Committee meeting. Rather than simply complain about automated license plate readers, he enthusiastically pretended to endorse them on behalf of the Empire.


 



 


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WATCH: Darth Vadar Comes To The Defense Of Flock Cameras at San Diego City Counsel Meeting

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