WATCH: Dashcams Are Becoming A Must Have And This Is Just One Reason Why

Nearly two years ago, we told you about an absolutely wild dashcam video where a Honda Civic stopped in front of an Acura on a New York highway and, when the Acura didn’t hit it, simply reversed into it instead. At the time, it looked like one of the most blatant insurance scams we’d ever seen. Nearly two years later, prosecutors say that’s exactly what it was, and the men behind it are going to prison. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have announced the sentencing of Jaime Huiracocha, 53, and Victor Murillo, 34, both of Brooklyn. Authorities say the pair helped orchestrate three staged crashes on New York City highways between August and October 2024 in an effort to collect fraudulent insurance payouts.











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