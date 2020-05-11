WATCH: Data Analysis Reveals SSC Tuatara's 316 MPH Speed Run Was Quite A Bit Off

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past couple of weeks, you’ll know that SSC’s claimed production car top speed record with the Tuatara has been proven to be inaccurate, promoting company founder Jerod Shelby to confirm the small automaker will rerun the car and try again to set a record.

Initially, SSC claimed that the Tuatara hit a two-way average top speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h) and a peak speed of 331 mph (532 km/h) driving along a road near Las Vegas. Those on the internet soon discovered that the video of the record 331 mph was filled with inconsistencies and revealed that the car simply wasn’t traveling as SSC believed.



