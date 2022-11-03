WATCH: De Tomaso Electric Super Car Caught Cold Weather Testing

Agent009 submitted on 3/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:22 AM

Views : 494 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back in 2019 De Tomaso unveiled its all-new supercar, the P72, a homage to the little-known collaboration between company founder Alejandro De Tomaso and Carroll Shelby, the P70. Over two years since it surfaced at Goodwood Festival of Speed, we've now been given our first look at the model undergoing testing before first customer examples hit the road.

Though the prototype shown in 2019 featured a Ferrari-derived naturally-aspirated V12, this new video from De Tomaso confirms that it has now swapped this for the V8 destined for the production car.



Read Article


WATCH: De Tomaso Electric Super Car Caught Cold Weather Testing

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)