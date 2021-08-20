WATCH: Dealership Does The Unthinkable - Replaces Customer's Corvette After Mechanic Goes On 150 MPH Joyride

Originally introduced with the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray, the Performance Data Recorder wasn't developed to catch dealer technicians racing customer cars on public roads. However, the PDR proved to be extremely useful for Michael who caught Fremont Chevrolet's tech red-handed, navigating through busy traffic at speeds of up to 148 mph while chasing a Dodge Charger.

As we reported at the beginning of the month, the 2021 Corvette's owner reviewed the footage captured by the car's PDR after taking his C8 to the service shop to investigate a noise in the engine bay. Having seen the somewhat shocking footage, Michael decided to get in touch with the dealership and explain his predicament.



