WATCH: Dealership Wanted $7,000 To Replace the Battery On A Urus - You Will Be Shocked On How Easy It Is To DYI

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:40 AM

Views : 414 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Lamborghini Urus owner took his super SUV to a dealer to solve a battery issue. They told him they would charge him around $7,000 or more for the swap, so the Lambo's owner went home and did the swap himself for just $600.
 
Robert C. Moseley, aka Videobob Moseley on YouTube, owns a 2019 Lamborghini Urus. He traded in his Maserati Levante to bring the Lambo home. It's painted white over a red and black leather interior. He has a soft spot for that color combo, so he just couldn't stay away.
 
His Urus is powered by Lamborghini's 4.0-liter V8, which churns out 641 horsepower (650 metric horsepower) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission puts the power down through all four corners. The super SUV rockets from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, runs the quarter mile in 11.7 seconds, and maxes out at 190 mph (305 kph).


 


Read Article


WATCH: Dealership Wanted $7,000 To Replace the Battery On A Urus - You Will Be Shocked On How Easy It Is To DYI

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)