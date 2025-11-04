WATCH: Dealership Wanted $7,000 To Replace the Battery On A Urus - You Will Be Shocked On How Easy It Is To DYI

A Lamborghini Urus owner took his super SUV to a dealer to solve a battery issue. They told him they would charge him around $7,000 or more for the swap, so the Lambo's owner went home and did the swap himself for just $600.

Robert C. Moseley, aka Videobob Moseley on YouTube, owns a 2019 Lamborghini Urus. He traded in his Maserati Levante to bring the Lambo home. It's painted white over a red and black leather interior. He has a soft spot for that color combo, so he just couldn't stay away.

His Urus is powered by Lamborghini's 4.0-liter V8, which churns out 641 horsepower (650 metric horsepower) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission puts the power down through all four corners. The super SUV rockets from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, runs the quarter mile in 11.7 seconds, and maxes out at 190 mph (305 kph).





