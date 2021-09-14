WATCH: Dealerships Say They Can't Make Any Money, Are The Outrageous Prices Part Of The Problem?

Right to repair is so important for cases like this. Aside from range, the lack of charging infrastructure in many areas, and the high upfront cost, many people are concerned about buying an EV due to battery degradation or battery-related issues. Folks know that batteries can have problems and will eventually degrade, and they also know they're very expensive. This Tesla Model S had an issue with its battery. Sadly, the car is out of warranty. According to Tesla, the battery pack needed to be replaced, and it was going to cost a whopping $22,500. Who better than Rich Rebuilds to come to the rescue? Rich and his team were able to fix the problem for 75-percent less than Tesla's quote.







Read Article