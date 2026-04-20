WATCH: Dearborn Police Begin Taking On Kia Boys With Drones

The Dearborn police have used a drone to locate and keep an eye on two car thieves until officers on the ground reached the scene and were able to approach the criminals safely. The two thieves were using the infamous USB hack that exposed millions of Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2021. As car aficionados, having our four-wheel companions stolen is one of the worst things that could happen. Kia and Hyundai owners learned this the hard way after a video that highlighted a vulnerability in certain model years went viral on TikTok.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dearborn Police Department (@dearbornpolice)





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