WATCH: Delivery Fails As Jaguar F-Type Falls From Truck And Hits Sliverado And GT-R

It’s always sad to see a car crashing - be it a crash-test prototype or just a random delivery truck. Of course, human life is always more important and we are happy when everyone walks away with little or no injuries, though it also hurts to see demolished machines. And when we are talking about some of our favorite modern-day models, it hurts even more. Now you are probably drawing a pretty apocalyptic picture in your head. Actually, things aren’t that bad but they are not good either. A short TikTok video takes us to an empty street where a car carrier has been parked. A few seconds after the start of the video, a Jaguar F-Type can be seen falling off the car carrier’s trailer.







