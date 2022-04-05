WATCH: Delorean Releases Another Teaser Of Upcoming EVolved Sportscar

The image shows we were not so distant from the final design when we used the teaser image of its left half to imagine what the final styling would look like when seen from the back. Clearly inspired by the DMC-12, the EV presents gullwing doors. Apart from the DeLorean name writing right between the taillights and its width, we offered a good glimpse of what its appearance would be.



DeLorean scheduled EVollved’s premiere for the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance, which will happen in August. We know the concept has been designed by Italdesign, which also shared some teasers of the vehicle stating it would help the design studio celebrate its 54 years.



