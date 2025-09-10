WATCH: Denver Airport Is Randomly Charging People $20,000 To Drop Off Individuals For Flights

A Colorado man was stunned this week when he was charged nearly $20,000 at a Denver International Airport parking garage — the second such case 9NEWS has reported on in the past two months at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Jim Boyd, of Glenhaven, said he parked at the airport on Thursday to drop off his wife, who was flying to Germany. He spent 27 minutes in the garage, which means the fee should have been $7.

As he drove through the exit gate, his credit card notifications played out loud through his truck’s audio system.



“I heard the Chase Bank notification that $19,824 had been charged to Denver parking,” he said. “My immediate thought was, oh no, this is just like what I heard on 9NEWS a month ago.”

Boyd was charged $19,824 for 27 minutes.





