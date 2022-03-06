WATCH: Despite Changes 2022 Jeep Wrangler Continues To Tip Over In IIHS Crash Testing

The Jeep Wrangler 4-door isn't as safe as other SUVs according to Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash tests. The 2022 Wrangler tipped onto its side in the driver-side small overlap front test, repeat of what the 2019 model did after striking the barrier, despite design changes. The result of the test was that the 2022 Jeep Wranger received a Marginal rating. A Good rating in the test is required to be labeled a Top Safety Pick. The drivers-side small overlap frontal crash test was introduced in 2012 to replicate what happens when a front left corner of a vehicle collides with another vehicle or an object like a tree or utility pole. IIHS says it's a challenge for some safety belt and airbag designs because occupants move both forward and toward the side of the vehicle. In the test a vehicle travels at 40 miles per hour (mph) toward a 5-foot tall barrier. A crash test dummy rides in the driver's seat and the crash takes up about 25 percent of the total width of the vehicle.







