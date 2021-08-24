WATCH: Detroit Denies Request To Install Speed Bumps In Neighborhood Then THIS Happens

A Detroit man has been begging the city to slow reckless drivers in his neighborhood by installing speed bumps. The city has denied his requests and last month, he was injured by the very thing he was trying to stop. A truck sped through his neighborhood at twice the speed limit, hitting him and putting him in critical condition. Aaron Dome is a Detroit east side resident trying to protect his neighborhood, reports FOX 2 Detroit. Over the years he’s recorded speeding drivers racing through Lakewood Street between Jefferson and Kercheval streets. Dome has reported hundreds of speeding drivers to the city and the mayor, begging for the installation of speed humps. The city has denied the repeated requests.







