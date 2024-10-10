WATCH: Detroit High Speed Pursuit Ends With Crash Killing Two Innocent People

Most fatal crashes involving police vehicles typically involve a high-speed pursuit. However, a collision just outside of Detroit last week featured a police SUV speeding down a four-lane street while chasing no one. A Warren Police Department SUV t-boned a white Dodge Durango, killing both the driver and passenger inside. The crash is only becoming more egregious as more information comes to light. The crash happened at 5:00 a.m. on Schoenherr Road. Cedric Hayden was in the Durango when he turned left off the street with DeJuan Pettis in the passenger seat. That is when the police SUV plowed into them, killing both Hayden and Pettis. Despite being described as a marked police vehicle, it was an all-black SUV with black decals. CCTV footage aired on WDIV also shows that the officers didn’t have the lights or sirens on at the time. Lieutenant John Gajewski said:









