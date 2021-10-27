WATCH: Diesel Powered Model 3 Rolls Coal Like The Big Boys

Ah, the art of rolling coal, not only to "look so cool" among friends, but also to put all those green-friendly Teslas and tree-hugging owners in their place. This may be the first Tesla to ever roll coal in the history of the planet.



While there are certainly some folks out there who would (and have) put a gas or diesel engine in a Tesla, and/or make sure the car could truly emit tailpipe emissions or roll coal, that's not exactly the case here. However, the project is a ton of fun to watch, and the Model 3 truly does appear to pollute the planet and "roll coal."







