WATCH: Do It Yourself Videos Begin Popping Up To Fix Cybertruck Quality Issues

Tesla Cybertruck remains a hot commodity, forcing Tesla to speed up manufacturing with little regard to quality control. New owners reported build-quality issues, including detaching body panels when the bolts that fasten them become loose. One Cybertruck owner explains how to prevent such problems before they affect you. Tesla started deliveries of the Cybertruck on November 30, 2023, making the first owners happy. It wasn't completely without drama, as the first units suffered from some teething problems, including faulty software. However, everyone was surprised that the build quality was decent, especially for a new product from Tesla. This didn't take long, though. As Tesla ramped up production, pressure on the production line mounted, leading to workers skipping some necessary quality checks. Things got really bad in May when new owners reported that they had seals and even body panels detaching. In some cases, this happened only a few days after delivery, showing that Tesla did a lousy quality control job. On social media, there are countless posts from people complaining that they lost trims and even body panels because the clips were missing or the bolts became loose.











