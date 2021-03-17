WATCH: Do You REALLY Know What That Model Y Will Cost You Over The Course Of A Year?

If you regularly read InsideEVs, you're probably aware that we've been following Ryan Shaw's Tesla Model Y ownership since the beginning. He was one of the first people to take delivery of the Tesla electric crossover a year ago in March. Thankfully, he's been keeping track of his expense religiously. So, exactly how much does it cost to own a Model Y for one full year? EVs like the Tesla Model Y aren't cheap. In fact, aside from people's fears related to range and charging, the high upfront cost of electric cars is one of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption. However, in many cases, you can save plenty of money over a gas car, especially if you charge at home.







