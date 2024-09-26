WATCH: Do You TRUST These YouTube Mechanic Videos That Warn NOT To Buy This Car Or That Car? OR, Are Their Opinions Like BUTTHOLES?

YouTube mechanics offer a treasure trove of advice, including stern warnings against buying certain cars. But should you take their word as gospel? These videos, often cloaked in sensationalism for views, might not always paint the full picture. Do these creators, despite their expertise, cater to clickbait over comprehensive analysis? Consider the source, check for biases, and cross-reference information. Are these videos saving you from a bad buy or steering you towards one? Your thoughts? Share your trust or skepticism with us.



This one says never buy a Hyundai or a Kia.



Discuss...











