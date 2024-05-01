WATCH: Dodge CEO Steps In After Shady Dealership Sells Demon 170 Out From Under Deployed Serviceman

A dealership in Mississippi recently screwed over a soldier who bought a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 by selling it to another customer while he was deployed abroad, but happily, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has righted this wrong.

The story involved a Mac Haik franchise dealership in Flowood, Mississippi. The service member bought the vehicle with an eye-watering markup of $50,000, and the car was supposed to be picked up by his family since he was overseas.

Allegedly, this F8 Green Demon 170 was instead sold to another customer for an undisclosed amount but with an even higher markup. Dodge has ended production of the Challenger, and getting one in a specific color and spec nowadays is next to impossible. Thankfully, this story reached the right ears and eyes.





WATCH: Dodge CEO Steps In After Shady Dealership Sells Demon 170 Out From Under Deployed Serviceman

