WATCH: Dodge Challenger Caught During HUGE Crash While Passing Tesla Model 3

There are plenty of people who just don’t like electric cars, regardless of how many times you present their advantages. One thing die-hard ICE fans just hate, especially when they’re driving a powerful performance car, is to be silently overtaken by an EV and then not being able to get back in front of it. This is most likely what happened in the first video shown in this Teslacam compilation posted by the Wham Baam Teslacam channel. In the footage, we can see the white Tesla Model Y passing several cars and a black Dodge Challenger which begins chasing the Tesla looking to overtake.





Read Article