WATCH: Dodge Teases 2025 Charger To Ahead Of Next Week's Debut

The model that will replace the discontinued Challenger is due next week. Dodge took to social media recently to announce the unveiling date, which has been set for March 5, 2024, at 11:00 AM EST (5:00 PM CET). Accompanying the announcement is a teaser of the actual machine, which looks very similar to the stunning Charger Daytona SRT Concept that previewed it one and a half years ago. It retains the overall shape, bar a few modifications like the different headlamps and taillamps, thicker B-pillars, larger side mirrors, and a few other things. Dodge's all-new 2025 Charger (or is that the Charger Daytona?) utilizes the STLA Large architecture, which will also underpin various future vehicles from certain Stellantis-owned brands, including Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Chrysler, and Jeep. It will feature electric power for the first time ever, and if you were wondering how it will stack up next to the fabulous Hellcats, then you should know that it will smoke them in range-topping configurations.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dodge (@dodgeofficial)







Read Article