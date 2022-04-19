WATCH: Dodge Viper Pulls A Mustang With Cars And Coffee Wipe Out

In this viral video of a street race between a Dodge Viper and an Acura Integra, it’s clear what happens: The guy driving the Dodge Viper wiped out, as Vipers do, but I’m still placing at least some of the blame on the Integra owner. You knew this would happen, and you still did it. You likely helped take a Viper out of this world. I hope you can live with yourself. It’s not like Dodge Viper owners can help themselves. They aren’t ever going to turn down a race, and they’re going to crash.

That Saturday morning feeling pic.twitter.com/8miviuIoT4 — neil jettel (@NeilJettel2) April 16, 2022



