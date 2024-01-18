WATCH: Dodge's 2024 EV Charger Caught Cruising Down The Interstate

The much anticipated next-gen Dodge Charger has been spotted testing on local roads, with a black coupe cruising up the I75 in Auburn Hills, Detroit, near Chrysler's headquarters.



With little to no camouflage, we are given a clear look at the Charger's production-ready rear fascia. The retro-inspired styling calls to mind the late '60s Charger, which informed the appearance of this forthcoming model. According to the video description, there was no audible exhaust note, leading us to believe this is the all-electric version, not the Hurricane-powered straight-six model. We can't seem to spot any signs of exhaust tips, which also points to this prototype being electric.



