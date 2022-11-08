WATCH: Does A Honda Civic Type R Sedan Make Sense?

Honda Civic Type R is one of the most anticipated hot hatches but what if the automaker also offered it in sports sedan form? Digital artist Theottle answered this question with a set of renderings, combining the aggressive bodykit of the Type R with the four-door silhouette of the Civic sedan. The digital conversion started by adding the front end of the Type R into a Civic sedan, which is an easy thing to do since both bodystyle variants are sharing the same front-end structure. The next step included the version-specific alloy wheels featuring larger brakes, and aerodynamic side sill extensions. The tricky part is the addition of wider front and rear fenders in order to cover the wider front and rear tracks.







