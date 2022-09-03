WATCH: Does Tesla Performance Diminish Over Time?

The amazing acceleration of electric vehicles is always an interesting topic. As EVs age, and accumulate miles and fast charging cycles, the question is whether the performance noticeably decreases? Out of Spec Reviews recently had an opportunity to check out two Tesla Model 3 Performance cars, including one that belongs to our colleague Kyle Conner. Kyle's car (the grey one) is from 2019 and has roughly 100,000 miles (160,000 km). It was expected that this significant mileage will affect the acceleration in comparison to a newer, 2020 car with roughly 30,000 miles (48,000 km) on the odometer.







