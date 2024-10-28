WATCH: Does Tesla's FSD Actually Work Off Roading?

Tesla finally released the FSD for the Cybertruck late last month, which is almost a year from the moment the deliveries started. But does the feature work when the Cybertruck goes off-roading?

The Full Self-Driving is now active in a few Cybertrucks of the 30,000 examples whose owners have already paid for the feature. When customers were invited to configure their Foundation Series, they had to pay $12,000 extra for the package, which also included several accessories, PowerShare installation, and free Supercharging.

Tesla eventually dropped the price to $8,000 back in April, without any other interference with the offer. But the actual FSD was still nowhere in sight. It became available for some Cybertrucks at the end of September. Many tested it on day one and noticed that it was quite reliable.







