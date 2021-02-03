WATCH: Does The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R REALLY Go From 0 to 60 In Just 4 SECONDS?

It would be impossible to talk about the Volkswagen GTI without mentioning the Golf R. Sure, the original hot hatch is responsible for starting the movement in the first place, but the latter simply takes the performance of the famous VW to another level. Mat Watson from Carwow talks about the Golf R at length in his latest video. Starting with the exterior, there are several design cues unique to the flagship model. At the front, the nose features a more aggressive aesthetic with deeper, chiseled lines. Moving to the back, we are happy to report that the quad exhaust pipes are real – passing the patented Mat Watson stick test. Keeping with its heritage, the vehicle also comes with blue-painted brake calipers.





