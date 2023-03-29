WATCH: Does Toyota Have A Problem Making High Performance Cars?

The Toyota GR Corolla is one of the best performance cars money can buy. Thanks to a peppy turbocharged three-cylinder engine that punches above its weight, the hot hatch is an absolute hoot to pilot. It demands to be driven hard, but it needs to be treated with respect. Unfortunately, one owner found this out in a rather unfortunate way and is now having his engine replaced after the original was destroyed. In a video posted to YouTube, Simez Garage - presumably a Toyota technician - shares the extent of the damage, and it's not pretty. The clip does not explain what caused this catastrophic destruction, but follow-up videos (see below) detail the mess.







