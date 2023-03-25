WATCH! Don't Like Your Lease Payment? Woman SHOOTS Dealer Employee In Argument Over Car Deal!

A shocking incident occurred at a car dealership in Middleton earlier this week when an employee was shot and killed. The suspected shooter, a woman named yet to be identified, was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday. Court officials have set a $1 million cash bond for her while she awaits trial.



The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but it is believed to be an act of personal vendetta. The tragedy has left the dealership's staff and the community in a state of shock and disbelief. The loss of a life is always a tragedy, and it is especially tragic when it is a result of senseless violence.



The accused now faces serious charges and will have to live with the consequences of her actions. The trial will reveal the full details of what happened, but one thing is certain – the impact of this incident will be felt for a long time to come.













