WATCH: DoorDash Driver's Lexus Goes Rouge During Delivery

We have seen many times that it takes just one split second of inattention for a vehicle to morph into a dangerous projectile. On the other hand, there are many occasions when drivers themselves enter a tricky and potentially funny situation because of their lack of experience or skills.



We have no idea what’s the exact case with this runaway Lexus, but we can bet this incident made sure its driver will remember this as a very bad day at work. According to the description on ViralHog, the action took place during a rainy day (March 3rd, 2021) in San Bernardino, California, and it involved a DoorDash delivery driver, his vehicle, and what should have been an uneventful food delivery.







Read Article