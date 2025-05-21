WATCH: Doordash Driver Gets Lost And Ends Up On Chicago O'Hare Tarmac

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was among the ten busiest in the world last year as it handled 776,036 “aircraft movements,” which made it second only to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. However, the hub of the Windy City recently experienced a stunning security lapse.

According to CBS Chicago, a lost DoorDash driver managed to get through secured areas and enter the airport grounds. Once inside, he allegedly “drove miles along the interior and restricted roads at O’Hare.”







