WATCH: Dozens Of Vehicle Owners Line Up For Expensive Repairs After Gas Station Sells Tainted Fuel

Dozens of cars in Ohio are having serious problems after a fueling station accidentally dispensed contaminated gasoline earlier this week. The Speedway station in Avon Lake, Ohio admitted to Cleveland 19 News that it had mistakenly sold "tainted gas" to customers late Monday and into Tuesday. While the Speedway didn't acknowledge exactly what made the fuel tainted, at least one local repair shop with cars lined up for repair believes that drivers may have received diesel or at least a blend of gasoline and diesel.





