WATCH: Dr-Evil Returns In General Motors Superbowl Ad

Ev-il is back for good, at least that's what GM is saying. The automaker has just released two teasers for its upcoming commercial that will air sometime during this Sunday's (February 13) big game, Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The teasers star none other than Mike Meyers as Dr. Evil, a character that first appears in the original Austin Powers movie 25 years ago (yes, it's been that long!). He played the character again in the film's two sequels.







Read Article