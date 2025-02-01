WATCH: Driver Celebrates New Years Eve By Doing Donuts On The Beach And Ends Up In Jail

Several people filmed the joyride of an Infiniti driver doing donuts on the beach. The videos ended up in the hands of the police, and the 21-year-old spent the New Year's Eve in police custody.

A 21-year-old in search of some fun took his Infiniti G35X to Nahant Beach in Massachusetts. Once he hit the sand and water, he started doing donuts (not the best of them, actually!) and revving up the engine of his sedan.

At some point, he could be seen speeding toward the ocean and stopping before it was too late. Some feet further, and we would be reporting about a car stuck in the wet sand at the beach.





