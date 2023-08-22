WATCH: Driver Dominates Entire Race But Runs Out Of Gas On The Last Lap And Pushes It To The Finish Line

Agent009 submitted on 8/22/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:42:59 AM

Views : 338 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Worst-case scenarios do happen. And Japanese driver Max Orido learned the hard way. His BMW M4 GT4 ran out of fuel on the start/finish straight, right before crossing the finish line at the Okayama racetrack. And the driver had to push it over the line and watch the checkered flag being waved at him from outside the car.
 
The sight to behold took place in the Asian GT4 racing series at the Okayama International Circuit this past weekend. The footage shows the BMW slowing down. A Toyota GR Supra GT4, piloted by Hairdarma Manoppo and Seita Nonaka, having recovered the 33-second gap, comes full steam ahead and flashes past him to win the race.
 


Read Article


WATCH: Driver Dominates Entire Race But Runs Out Of Gas On The Last Lap And Pushes It To The Finish Line

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)