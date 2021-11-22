WATCH: Driver Loses Control Of Model S Plaid TWICE On Test Track - Was It The Brakes?

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever built, and while it's the king of the drag strip, it also tends to do surprisingly well on the twisty track. This is despite the fact that it's a very large and heavy family sedan. However, it seems if there are any issues with the Plaid, it may be something related to the car's brakes. The reason the Plaid likely fares so well in track battles is its straight-line acceleration can more than make up the difference related to any shortfalls with its handling and braking. While some drivers and publications have been impressed with the Model S Plaid across the board, a few have noted that it's not really designed for the track, pointing out that its brakes aren't strong enough to deal with its crazy acceleration.







