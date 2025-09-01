WATCH: Driver Loses Control On Black Ice And Jumps Out Of The Car

Controlling a car in icy conditions can be tricky and requires a certain level of finesse that takes practice to perfect. For one driver in Kansas City earlier this week, an icy bend in the Briarcliff-Claymont neighborhood proved too difficult to handle. Rather than staying inside an out-of-control car, she jumped out, likely in an attempt to avoid being injured from a potential crash. A short clip of the events was shared on Facebook and shows the driver cruising down a right-hand bend. However, the Honda Accord is all out of sorts. It’s pointing in the wrong direction, the front wheels are turned to the left, and the driver clearly has no control over it. She opens the door and bails out, tumbling onto the pavement and watching helplessly as the dark blue Accord careens off the edge of the road and down a grass embankment.









