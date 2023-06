This is the astonishing moment a motorist flipped their car after hitting the ramp of a tow truck at full-speed, before crashing 120ft through the air into a vehicle in front.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a Tallahassee woman was severely injured in the airborne crash on Highway 84, but miraculously managed to survive.

Bodycam footage from a Lowndes County Sheriff's deputy, at the time attending to a crash on the other side of the road, caught the dramatic moment of impact.