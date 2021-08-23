WATCH: Driver Puts His Tesla Model S Into Submarine Mode In Georgia

It’s quite common knowledge by now — especially amidst the popular Model 3 “boat mode” videos from China — that Teslas handle floods quite well. But while a Tesla’s battery and powertrain are sealed tight, there are levels of water that may still prove a bit too dangerous or risky. This was definitely the case in a recent incident involving a Tesla Model S in Helen, Georgia, earlier this month. Helen was hit by a lot of rainfall recently due to Tropical Storm Fred. As noted by local news reports, White County officials were busy most of Tuesday, August 17 with storm-related issues such as power outages and flooding. Helen, in particular, saw some of its streets flooded by overflowing water from the Chattahoochee River.



$TSLA Helen Georgia 8/17/2021 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/XV3hmb1ES7 — A B (@KruleATL) August 18, 2021



Read Article