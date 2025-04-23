WATCH: Driver Runs Out Of Skill In Boston Tunnel And Totals Honda Civic

In recent years, we’ve seen an alarming rise in reckless drivers across the U.S., you know, the kind who think highways are their personal race tracks. They speed, swerve between lanes, and put everyone else’s lives in serious jeopardy, all for the glory of a few social media likes. Of course, this brilliant trend has led to more crashes than anyone can count, with one particularly disastrous incident happening recently at Boston’s (Thomas P.) O’Neill, Jr. Tunnel. Thankfully, traffic was light at the time of the incident, or this could’ve been a much worse situation, with far more vehicles involved.











